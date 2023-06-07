Bresler Reservoir now has benches that double as mile markers thanks to the hard work of a local Eagle Scout

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Eagle Scout project has turned one of Lima's water sources into a better recreation area.
Evan Conley came up with the idea to put benches along Bresler Reservoir. They were placed at the one, two, and three-mile markers for runners and walkers to gauge their distance and take a break if they are exercising at the reservoir. Besides being a member of Troop 777, Conley is also on the Shawnee High School cross country team. So, with the help of members of his troop, the cross country team, and local businesses, he was able to get the project done. The Shawnee team practices around the reservoir, so Conley also wanted to pay tribute to his coach, Russ Holly, who passed away this past year.
"Personally I run almost every day out at the reservoir just to get mileage in for cross country season," says Conley. "Also, Coach Holly was very important to me and so I decided to, he actually died while I was planning the project, and I decided to include a memorial to him at the first-mile marker."
"The utilities department does a great job assisting the community, but that is our water source out there, but we are also making this a recreational area," says Randy Kohli, Lima's Chief Park Ranger. "To make it where people want to come and be a part of and enjoy life. Evan shown great supervisory skills in getting this project taken care of and allowing people to sit back and enjoy."
Besides being a great spot for walkers and runners to rest, the benches are close enough so fishermen can have a good spot to catch that big one. You can find Bresler Reservoir at 381 S Kemp Rd, Lima, OH 45806.