Bridging the Gap to return to Lima Senior on April 1st

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An annual event that is working to improve the mind, body, and soul is coming back next month.
Bridging the Gap will be returning to Lima Senior High School on April 1, 2023. Last year was the first year back after a break during COVID, and organizers are hoping to build on its successful return. Bridging the Gap is an opportunity for individuals to get connected to services that can aid with medical care and other resources in the area. There will be screening in a variety of areas, including hearing, blood pressure, and balance. Plus, there are some new resources added to the event.
"This year we are able to do medication management with a pharmacist from Lima Memorial. We are also going to have some mental health people there, that we have not had there in the past. That is a couple of things that we," says Cheryl Nagy from Bridging the Gap. "But it's the screening that really help, and also car seat checks are new this year from the Lima Fire Department."
Bridging the Gap is Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Lima Senior cafeteria, located at 1 Spartan Way, Lima, OH 45801. The event is free and open to the public.