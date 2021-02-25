After a very mild Wednesday, temperatures on this Thursday morning are closer to normal for late February. Expect a nice day with some sunshine and temperatures rebounding near 40°. Winds will be lighter as well, from the west at 5 to 15 mph.
With clearing skies and calm winds tonight, patchy freezing fog is possible toward Friday morning. Temperatures will fall to 20-24° area-wide, with 22° for Lima.
After patchy fog and cold temperatures Friday morning, the afternoon looks fantastic with mainly sunny skies and temperatures warming back up into the 40s area-wide.
The weekend will feel like spring along with rain chances, but the majority of time will be dry. A wave of showers will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning. Most data suggests this rain quickly exits by 8-9am Saturday, with partial sunshine by the afternoon. Overall, the rain is already finished when most are waking up. The next wave of rain looks a bit more organized, arriving after midnight Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Rain chances become very spotty by the afternoon. Temperatures could get close to 60° for some locations, with most of us in the middle to upper 50s! What a way to wrap up a month that has been dominated by snow and cold. Rain totals should remain well under a quarter-inch, meaning flooding is not a concern.
A cold front Sunday night sends temperatures back to "average" Monday and Tuesday. Another bump to mild weather for the middle of next week. The pattern over the next couple of weeks appears very up and down, but the overall pattern likely skews a bit warmer than normal.