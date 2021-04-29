Our Thursday is off to a rainy start, with some areas picking up more than 1" of rainfall since last night. Showers will tend to become more scattered through the day with temperatures sliding into the upper 50s.
Conditions dry out tonight as cooler air filters in. Lows will settle into the middle 40s.
This brief jab of cooler air will keep highs in the upper 50s on Friday, but most of the day is dry with a mix of puffy cumulus clouds and sunshine. A weak front passing through could spark a couple brief showers late morning through mid-afternoon. Most areas stay totally dry. Breezy winds from the northwest could gust over 30mph in spots.
Temperatures will fluctuate significantly between Friday night and Saturday evening! A high pressure system will calm the winds and allow temperatures to drop as cool as the freezing mark for localized locations late Friday night. Patchy frost is expected, so be sure to protect any tender plants. On Saturday, sunshine and a strong wind developing from the southwest will cause temperatures to skyrocket from the 30s to near 70°! Temperatures will only fall to the upper 50s by Sunday morning. Highs Sunday still look between 75-80°. Expect clouds to increase with even a chance of rain to sneak in by evening.
A system will ride up from Texas and arrive here by Monday, interacting with a front draped over the area. This should produce a fairly wet day with showers and storms. The front hangs around through mid-week with additional disturbances pushing through. Temperatures are trending cooler, with highs only at 60° by mid-week.