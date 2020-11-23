LIMA, Ohio - After Sunday's heavy rainfall, a dry forecast returns to kick-off the work week. Expect mostly cloudy skies to give way to bit more sun during the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 40s.
The dry weather will not last long as we track rain chances as early as tomorrow. Light, scattered precipitation will try to advance into the area by mid to late morning Tuesday. The air looks cold enough air for a period of light snow and sleet mixing with the rain. Precipitation will become all rain during the afternoon, but it will not rain all day.
The core of our rainfall actually arrives Wednesday. Expect a wet day for folks traveling for Thanksgiving. The good news is that this system ushers in sharply warmer air, with highs well into the 50s.
The extended forecast shows a cloudy but dry Thanksgiving with highs in the 50s. For now, we will keep Friday & Saturday dry with some sunshine returning. Our next system looks to bring rain chances by Sunday. Colder air will pour in behind this system leading to snow shower chances by early next week.