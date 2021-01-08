It's another cloudy and dry start to the day. Temperatures are a bit colder than recent mornings, and a north breeze at 10-15 mph makes it feel like the teens in spots. Expect temperatures to warm only a few degrees into the low to mid 30s by the afternoon as skies remain overcast.
The weekend continues to look rather nice! Although cloud cover will linger to begin Saturday, those clouds should finally break away for sunshine Saturday afternoon. We should see some sunshine again Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s with highs in the 30s.
The extended forecast shows a dry and rather mild pattern through the middle of next week. Some changes arrive by next Thursday with a shower chance, followed by snow showers and slightly colder air Friday. It appears the pattern will become more conducive for snow chances after next week.