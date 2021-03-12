Bringing back the fair in Hancock County

The Hancock County Agricultural Society is prioritizing fair planning this year, after the 2020 fair was a no-go.
The pandemic hit every county fair with unexpected regulations and finance problems, among other things. Hancock County was one of the unlucky ones to not be able to put on a fair last year because of it.
This year, the Ag society passed a resolution to make sure that everything is in order to guarantee at least a junior fair. Planning for a full-on traditional fair is not off the table, but as of now certain restrictions are still in place that prevent that from happening.
One of the biggest challenges they’re facing is limited capacity for grandstand events, according to the president of the Ag society, Jeff Cole.
“Being able to do those big grandstand events is all about packing the grandstands, not lack in the grandstands,” says Cole. “So we’ll have to look hard at what we can do regarding those kind of events and we may have to do some different types of events as a result of that.”
The fair board says that they are committed to pulling off as much as possible in terms of having a full-traditional fair, but it’s a wait and see game with what restrictions will be lifted from the state.