Bringing Halloween back to the South side of Lima

The U-Block Halloween party in Lima has been giving kids in the neighborhood a safe place to enjoy Halloween.
The 6th Annual Trunk of Treats event kicked off and they’re bringing Halloween Back to the South Side. Members of the community organized this event years ago when they saw the amount of trick or treaters going down in their neighborhood. Kids came decked out in their costumes for a contest, and there was free food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
Evelyn Dukes, one of the people who help organize this event says, “Putting it on for the community I think is positive for not just the children, but for the parents too to have somewhere to bring their kids to.”
They say they hope to see the event grow every year and welcomes anyone to join in on the Halloween fun.