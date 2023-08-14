August 14, 2023 Press Release from the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center - LIMA, OH: Two of the Broadway in Crouse Hall series shows, COME FROM AWAY and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, go on sale for individual tickets along with the newly announced BLUEY’S BIG PLAY on Friday, August 18 at 12:00 pm.
It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the Lima Civic Center on October 29 with the Bluey live show, BLUEY’S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW! The Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road” to the Lima Civic Center for one day only.
Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, BLUEY’S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Ticket prices are $89, $69, $49, and $29. VIP Packages will be available at checkout.
COME FROM AWAY is coming to Lima on February 1, 2023. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY. Ticket prices are $125, $90, $75, and $50.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR comes to the Lima Civic Center on April 18, 2024. The reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR features lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The proven musical phenomenon is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.
Ticket prices are $125, $90, $75, and $50. Tickets to all three shows go on sale Friday, August 18 at 12 pm at limaciviccenter.com or by calling the Box Office at 419-224-1552. Broadway in Crouse Hall series subscriptions are still available and the only way to get tickets to the other two Broadway shows in the series at this time.
For additional information or to buy tickets, visit limaciviccenter.com or call the Box Office at 419-224-1552.