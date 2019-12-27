To reach the national championship the Ohio State Buckeyes will have to go through their fourth straight ranked opponent. #2 Ohio State take on #3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Both teams coming in undefeated as their respective conference champions.
The Buckeyes have never beaten Clemson in three games. The first game may be the most infamous in which was Woody Hayes final game as coach.
The last time these two teams met, the 2014 Orange Bowl, may still be fresh on some fans minds.
"We’re going to do to Clemson, what they did to us in (2014)," Evan Poling said.
Other buckeye faithful aren’t worried about the past, thinking this may be one of the all time great Ohio State teams.
"Yeah I think it’s going to go - it’s going to be a really close game," said Brandon Kohl. "I think Clemson’s a really good team. I think Ohio State will win 38-28. Ohio State."
"I think the Buckeyes are going to win big," Jim Quatman said.
"Well Ohio State’s 13-0 right?" said Rick Nichols. "So being a Buckeye I think we’ll win and Woody Hayes is a great coach."
"This, I think, is going to be their year," said Cory Noonan. "And we have the quarterback talking about your defensive end and how great of a player he is. That’s putting the target on him and the warning signs. So I think it’s going to be exciting. It should be a good game. Obviously, the Buckeyes will pull this one off."
The fans sure are showing their confidence in the buckeyes by how they think this one ends.
"42 to 14," Poling predicts.
"By 10," said Quatman
"28 to 14," Noonan said.
The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday.