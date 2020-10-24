Something was missing in the State of Ohio, but on Saturday, that missing puzzle piece was found.
Ohio State football has returned and Ohio State Fans are excited to watch the Scarlet and Gray take the field.
Ohio State won their home opener against Nebraska on Saturday to the final score of 52-17.
Earlier this year, the Big Ten announced plans to postpone the 2020 season. However, the decision was overturned, bringing fans closer to Buckeye Football. On October 24th, they were awarded for their patience with a win.
Ohio State will return to the football field when they travel to take on Penn State on October 31st at 7:30 PM.