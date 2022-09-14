City of Delphos Full Generic
Canal Museum Canal Days 2022

Press Release from Buckeye Trail Association: Delphos, Ohio -The Buckeye Trail Association welcomes Delphos as their eighteenth Buckeye Trail Town on Saturday, September 17, 2022 11:30 am at the Delphos Canal Museum.

To be recognized as a Buckeye Trail Town is to acknowledge that the community has embraced the Buckeye Trail (BT) and is using the trail to leverage new opportunities for community and economic development. Long distance trails improve the quality of life for local residents and attract travelers from outside the local community who want to explore interesting places. While Trail Town designation can help BT hikers, it can also help the Village, bringing in tourism dollars from out-of-town visitors in need of services that a Trail Town can provide. Delphos’ position on the Miami & Erie Canal towpath, which the Buckeye Trail runs concurrently with, is a great example of a town that can provide amenities and local historical attractions. Trail Towns are active, attractive, and interesting places with accessible and comfortable public places.

