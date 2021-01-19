Budget review meetings begin in the City of Lima for 2021 budget

The City of Lima will begin three days' worth of budget hearings starting Tuesday.
During these budget review meetings, department heads/officeholders will be instructed to present a brief overview of their department's functions and goals for 2021.
The city is coming off a year that has been different compared to years past. The COVID-19 Pandemic caused the committee to take precautions regarding changes to the overall budget.
"This last year of 2020 has been quite a challenge for everybody," said Steve Cleaves, Finance Director for the City of Lima. "We constrained our spending in 2020 by a whole lot, and that has resulted in our ability to reduce the mayor's estimate for 2021 by over $3 million dollars from last year."
Cleaves also stated that money received from the federal and state levels at the end of 2020 has caused the city's cash balance to be at the healthiest it has ever been.
"But we need to be careful going into 2021 because we pulled down our manpower by close to 40 personnel in all the funds combined," said Cleaves. "We need to add that back when we can not necessarily all of it but we hope to have back at least half of it hopefully between the end of this year and 2022."
While the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, Steve Cleaves states that the city is in a good place with its budget.
"We have a good balance going into this year, so the city is in good shape."