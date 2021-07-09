Building relationships with state representatives

State representatives met with local community leaders in Lima on Friday to discuss the future of our area.
Speaker of the House Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman visited the Bradfield Community Center for a meeting Friday morning to become better acquainted with leaders in the community and discuss potential plans for the Lima area.
The purpose of this meeting was to create an open dialogue between the state representatives and their constituents.
Lorenzo White, a board member with the Bradfield Community Center, says it’s a matter of building relationships with those who have the power and potential to help develop our area.
He says, “Break the ice and get to know one another better, and how they can support us here locally. I think it’s a very unique situation where we have the Speaker of the House and the president of the Senate both from the area, so we want to build those relationships and go from there.”
Cupp was happy to be a part of the conversation, as he says there are programs available from the state that could benefit a place like Lima, but it’s a matter of knowing exactly what Lima needs and being able to link us with the right resources.
“There’s a lot of things going on, but a lot of times there isn't the communication that’s necessary to link these up," says Cupp. "We’re here in office to represent our constituents and to be as helpful as we can.”
The meeting lasted just over an hour, and both parties say they plan on continuing the open communication in the future.