Bulldog blood drive sponsored by the Elida FFA

The Elida FFA students partnered up with the Red Cross for Blood Donor Day at Elida High School.
Droves of students along with members of the community lined up in the gym to donate blood while free snacks and juice waited for them. The blood drive was sponsored by the Elida FFA students who say they are happy to give back to the community.
Colin Smith, the president of the Elida FFA says, “I think it’s just a way to help the community out and volunteer because we’ve been doing it since 1981 so like I said it’s a nice way to help out.”
Colin also says to be on the lookout for their next blood drive that will be held in the fall. According to the Red Cross, one donation could potentially save up to three lives.