A man is in custody after causing a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Rick Bult has been arrested after a Mercer County standoff. Around 3:30 Tuesday, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office was called to 8796 Indiana-Ohio State Line Road. The caller says they found a note on a tree indicating a family member was suicidal. Gunshots were heard when they arrived but weren't sure where they were coming from. The Celina Police Department was called in to assist.
Bult then revealed himself to officers with a gun and that's when an officer fired at him but did not hit Bult. More assistance was called in from Van Wert and the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office's special response team, as well as a helicopter from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
After four and a half hours, Bult was found and taken into custody. Bond is set at 500 thousand dollars and he's been arraigned on two counts of aggravated menacing.