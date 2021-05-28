It makes for a healthier and more productive worksite according to local business professionals.
They say inclusion and diversity are not that hard to achieve if you understand what it really is. Acceptance and respect of our differences and moving beyond simple tolerance of them. By seeking information, education and training you can use that knowledge to make a systemic change in your company and community.
CEO of Nine Consulting Services Jeffrey Kirkman explains, “It just means that we’re just different people. We come from different backgrounds and so that’s what diversity means. Sometimes we try to make it bigger than it really is. But if we just all understand that we’re all just people, we all want the same thing in life that we can better find ways to work together, to live together and have a better community.”
A recent Global C-E-O survey showed 85-percent of companies with a diversity and inclusion strategy have seen an improved bottom line.