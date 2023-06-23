Business leaders hear about the impact that Project SEARCH has helping students with disabilities transition into the workforce

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a program that has been around for a decade and has had great success in placing their clients into the workforce.
Local business leaders hearing about Project SEARCH Friday morning at the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce's Wake, Rattle & Roll breakfast. Project SEARCH helps high school-age students with disabilities transition into the workforce. Apollo Career Center and Mercy Health St. Rita's work with the young adults on the skills needed to get a job and then the employment services at Marimor Industries assist them to find a position at a local business.
"The nice thing is that they'll actually go out and help them with a job, learn the job, so they job coach them on that job. So we don't just give them a student that comes out fresh from the project search program, they give them a student that they hire and also will have someone to help them learn that job, be there to help support them. Help them learn who the people are, introduce themselves if they're shy or if they don't really talk very well. And help the people understand how to better work with that student or that new employee," said Leigh Taylor, Project SEARCH coordinator and instructor.
Taylor says there are so many benefits to hiring individuals with disabilities and is eager to talk with a business that is interested in hiring a Project SEARCH graduate. Interested businesses can call 419-296-8308 or email Leigh at leigh.taylor@apollocc.com for more information.