Businesses in need of employees and those looking for work could have the pick of jobs

It’s no secret that businesses are hiring. You see the signs everywhere.
They are on billboards, hanging in drive-throughs, on Facebook, and even in the mail. Businesses of all kinds are hurting for employees. So where has the workforce gone? There are only theories. Could it be some are afraid to come back due to the virus? Could it be some people were making more money with the extra unemployment benefits? No one really knows for sure. The only thing known for sure is there are jobs out there that remain unfilled and it’s an employee’s market right now.
Karen Grothouse, CEO of Spherion of Lima explains, “We've not seen anything like this in a long, long time and it’s kind of exciting because if you want a job, you’re going to be able to get a job almost anywhere you want. And you’re going to get a job for really good pay and a lot of times with good benefits.”
Spherion Staffing says they have seen a pickup in the number of people coming in looking for employment and they believe individuals are realizing now is the time to get back into the workforce.