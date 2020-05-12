Businesses set to reopen, Allen County Public Health to address concerns

As Ohio businesses begin to open back up, guidelines are in place to be sure that those businesses are doing all they can to keep people safe.
Retail locations can officially open up May 12th, with restaurants and personal care facilities like salons opening up starting on Friday, May 15th.
The Stay Safe Ohio order outlines what those businesses need to do in order to prioritize safety. This includes maintaining social distancing and requiring employees to wash their hands frequently.
Allen County Public Health says that they are anticipating many questions throughout this process, and are asking that customers take time to speak with a business before voicing a concern, as there are certain exceptions to the rules: "While employers are required to have employees wear face coverings, there are some exceptions to that, and so there may be an exception that you’re not aware of just by observing someone not wearing a mask," said Tami Gough, Prevention & Health Promotion Services Director for Allen County Public Health.
Allen County Public Health will contact businesses if any concerns come up and ask those businesses what they are doing to follow the Stay Safe Ohio order.