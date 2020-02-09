Cabin Fever Hike Series hike #2 at the Miami Erie Canal

Heritage Trails Cabin Fever Hike Series continued in St Marys on Sunday.
People bundled up and headed out, some with their four-legged friends, to conquer a section of the Miami Erie Canal. The walk started at the utilities building in St Marys and followed the path next to the canal. In total, it was a 5K walk and no one seemed to be phased by the cold.
Terry Mcdonald, the administrative assistant for heritage trails park district says, “I just like seeing families get out and explore nature and turn off the TV for a little bit on a Sunday and spend some quality time together.”
Heritage Trails Park District partners with United Way of Auglaize county to put on this hike as part of the series. Every year, the park plans these hiking series hoping to get people out in nature all 365 days of the year. The next hike will be on March 8th.