A local law firm sponsored an art contest last year and now the winners are receiving their rewards.

Calendar art contest winners presented with checks

Attorneys Dyer, Garofalo, Mann and Shultz partnered up with Your Hometown Stations for an art contest last year. Students all around the area were invited to enter the contest with a piece of original art, and the winners would be published in a calendar for 2020. On top of that, the winners were also given a $250 check, and their art department was awarded a $1,000 check. One student from Pandora, Lexie Neuenschwander, says she was excited when she found out she won.

Calendar art contest winners presented with checks

“I’m really proud of myself because, like I said, I usually feel like I’m not the best at art, but I’m just really happy that I got to help our art department,” says Lexie.

Mike Dyer, a partner with DGMS, says that the program was made to help out local schools and their art departments. But, what he didn’t expect was how this student spent her winnings.

Calendar art contest winners presented with checks

Dyer says, “The thing that makes me the happiest in this situation is Lexie being the type of kid that she is, gave her money away to help others and that’s to me the most important thing in the world.”

Lexie gave her $250 check to a family in need right before Christmas. This act of kindness led to her receiving the Putnam County Optimist Character Club Award that her art teacher nominated her for.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.