Callers are taking advantage of the local aspect of 211 Serving Allen County call center

It’s a resource to connect individuals with agencies that can help with their needs seems to be a success.
2-1-1 Serving Allen County has had more than 1,000 calls since it went local. The service was previously contracted out of Cleveland but the United Way of Greater Lima and the Area Agency on Aging 3 believed it was better to have local people helping people in the region.
Beca Sheidler, VP of Aging in Place from the Area Agency on Aging 3 explains, “We do our best to help link them up, provide them with support or a listening ear sometimes. Just to help them connect with what they need to improve their situation.”
To find out more about this service, log on to Allen211.org or just dial 2-1-1 on your phone.