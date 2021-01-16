Campbell company donates to construction of Findlay's STRICT Center

The Campbell Soup Company in Findlay made a generous donation to help support the construction of the new safety service training center.
The Simulated Tactical Response and Incident Command Training Center, or STRICT for short, is a project that calls for the construction of a countywide multi-agency training complex in Hancock County.
Campbell is a newer business in the area but still wanted to show their support with a $25 thousand donation toward the cost of the center. The estimated cost of the new training center is $1million, and they are still short of a few hundred thousand dollars to complete the project. To learn more about the STRICT center, https://www.findlayohio.com/government/city-departments/fire.