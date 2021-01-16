Campbell company donates to construction of Findlay's STRICT Center

The Campbell Soup Company in Findlay made a generous donation to help support the construction of the new safety service training center.

Campbell company donates to construction of Findlay's STRICT Center

The Simulated Tactical Response and Incident Command Training Center, or STRICT for short, is a project that calls for the construction of a countywide multi-agency training complex in Hancock County.

Campbell is a newer business in the area but still wanted to show their support with a $25 thousand donation toward the cost of the center. The estimated cost of the new training center is $1million, and they are still short of a few hundred thousand dollars to complete the project. To learn more about the STRICT center, https://www.findlayohio.com/government/city-departments/fire.

 

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.