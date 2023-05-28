Campers enjoy Memorial Day weekend at Ottawa Metro Park

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The weather this weekend was just right for some of the first campers of the season.
Families, friends, and dogs headed out to the campgrounds at Ottawa Metro Park to enjoy their Memorial Day weekend in the great outdoors. Campers report that it's already shaping up to be a busy year, and they had to set up as early as this past Monday to get a spot for the weekend.
Though you see more RVs and less tents than you would have in the past, the overall feeling of spending a peaceful, quiet weekend with those closest to you hasn't changed.
"We do quite a few camping trips with our friends, and then this weekend is also my grandson's birthday. So we're celebrating his birthday this weekend, that's why all the grandkids are here," said camper Lisa Sodders.
"When we come camping we can just sit and do what we want to do. Versus going to an amusement park that's crowded, so many people, we don't do the ride thing. We don't mind going on cruises or flying to a destination, but same concept. We just like to sit and enjoy the weather, the nature, and the company of family and friends," said Bill Mulholland, who was camping with the same group.
According to a study, the number of campers in 2022 increased by 28% from 2021.