Capital improvement projects for Allen County

Allen County looking back at some major projects in 2019 and getting ready for more in 2020.
The court house renovations are still on the docket to be done along with other projects at the justice center and dog warden’s office. Commissioners say no one building is more important than another and each has certain needs but there are only so many dollars annually to make improvements. That money comes from casino dollars and sales tax revenue that makes up the capital projects budget.
Commissioner Cory Noonan says, “But all of our structures are going to need money so we’ll start prioritizing those. Not a lot of changes you just roll from 19 into 20. You continue the project that you were doing in 19. We were able to accomplish and close the door on some pretty significant projects and we’re excited for that. But going into 20 we’ll just carry those projects forward and wee where the actual dollars we have will take us and what emergencies come up. You know you always have to be prepared for emergencies as well.”
The new juvenile detention center was completed in 2019 and the renovation to the new location for the Allen Board of Elections is near completion for the March presidential primary. The 2020 capital budget should be completed in the next couple of months.