Car cruise in ends with donations to charity

The Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in held their final car show Wednesday evening.
The Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in on Cable Road finished up for the year, showing out over 100 bikers and car enthusiasts looking to show their cars off. The Chained Eagles were on hand to display a POW/MIA wall, showcasing the names of Ohioans who were missing in action or prisoners during the Vietnam work. During the car shows, there has been a 50/50 raffle, and the proceeds went to the Veterans Food Pantry of Lima and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which is personal to one in the group.
Chris Schimpf, Organizer of Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in said, “It means something to somebody.”
He continued saying, “One of the members that we have here, his daughter was diagnosed with diabetes at 3 years. That was one of the reasons why we put them on the list of charities to vote for and people decided that they thought that was a good charity to collect money for.”
If you would like to find out information on next years events you can find information on their Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/HappyDazCoolCarCruiseIn