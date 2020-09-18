Car fans return to Allen County Fairgrounds for annual Rebel Run

Car fanatics are flocking to the Allen County Fairgrounds for another large scale event.

The annual Rebel Run Car Show returns to the fairgrounds this weekend. Car owners from Ohio and many surrounding states have come in to show off their prized possessions. As always the visitors that come to the show are the ones that get to vote on the 28 trophies up for grabs. You'll see everything between new, classic cars, motorcycles, and trucks. Over 200 vehicles showed up for the first day today and the organizer thinks more are on the way for Saturday.

"Yes, they all come out and bring (them) out and show off whatever they got," Max McCluer said, organizer of the event. "And sit in the sunshine, out of the wind today. It's been a little windy, but they all seem to be enjoying themselves."

Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday and trophies will be handed out after 5 p.m.

 

