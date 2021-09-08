Car show held at Allen County Council on Aging

There were a few blasts from the past parked outside of the Allen County Council on Aging building Wednesday afternoon.
The Elderly Day Care Center Men's Club put on their annual car show, with everything from a refurbished army jeep to several decades' worth of muscle cars.
The public was invited to come and check out the cars, which may help some members of the day care have a clearer picture of days gone by.
"We never know what car is going to stimulate a lot of our clients in daycare, because a lot of them have some form of dementia," said Gerry Burton, senior service resource specialist for the ACCOA. "They may look at this Pontiac for instance and say, 'I drove one like this when I was dating my wife or when I was working'."
This is the 11th year the Men's Club has put on its annual car show.