Cardiologist talks about the importance of CPR and using an AED

(CLEVELAND) - This is CPR and AED Awareness Week. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple a person's chances of survival after cardiac arrest.
Cardiologists say CPR is a very simple process. The first step is to make sure the scene is safe and call 9-1-1 or send someone for help, if possible. If they are unresponsive and not breathing, it's time to perform CPR They should be laying flat on their back. You then start doing compressions 100-to-120 times per minute. Be sure to push down two inches every time. Besides CPR, it's also important to know how to use an AED, or automatic external defibrillator. The device can be found in many public places, like schools, stores, and offices.
"You just turn it on, and the device actually tells you exactly what to do, which is basically placing pads onto the person's chest. The device will identify whether the rhythm the patient has is one where an electrical shock is one that can actually revive them or make them responsive again. And if that's really indeed the case, all you have to do is press a specific button on the device to do so," said Dr. Tamanna Singh, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Singh says both adults and children should know how to do CPR. There are many classes available both in person and online.