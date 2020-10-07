CareCore at Lima offers safe way for the elderly to get out out of the house

In the midst of hard times, Lima senior citizens were given something to look forward to at one of Lima's assisted living centers.
CareCore at Lima decided to put on a drive-thru barbecue for all senior citizens wanting to come by. They could drive through the parking lot to pick up a hamburger or hot dog meal. More than 100 meals were dished out.
CareCore got the idea from a similar event last month, where they handed out free groceries to the elderly. And it was all done with the idea that most are still apprehensive about leaving home during the pandemic.
"Well during this interesting time, I know a lot of seniors have a lot of anxiety about getting out," RN Andrea West said, corporate director of business development with CareCore Health. "Our geriatric community is our most vulnerable population. So here at CareCore at Lima we wanted to do something nice for them."
Any leftover food was planned to be donated to the fire and police stations.