The City of Lima is on solid ground thanks to proactive cost controls during the pandemic.
In March, a hiring freeze was enacted to try and save money and it worked along with some federal dollars it has the city with a cash balance of more than 10 million dollars going into 2021. More than 3-million dollars in CARES Act dollars provided safety service payroll reimbursement and 2-million dollars in Worker's Compensation rebates helped in creating one of the largest cash balances heading into a new budget year that may lead to new hires in safety services.
Financial Director of the City of Lima Steve Cleaves explains, “Now we anticipate additional federal aid in 2021. So, it’s anticipated that in the first quarter we will add an additional 6 personnel in safety services. Three each in fire and police.”
Cleaves says if the federal aid does come in two phases, they may be able to hire an additional 6 safety service personnel in the 2nd quarter of 2021.