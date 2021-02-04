CARES Act money purchasing new MARCS radios for Allen County Safety Services

Allen County Safety Services will soon be equipped with new portable radios thanks to CARES Act dollars.
Commissioners approving the purchase of 100 MARCS radios with one-time COVID reimbursement money. The total is around $392,000 and commissioners say the replacement for the communication equipment couldn’t have come at a better time.
Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardner adds, “Initially the radios were bought in 2008 and the life expectancy of those radios has expired. So, this was a good timing, if you will, for the purchase of these radios and these will last another at least 10 years.”
The radios will be used by the Juvenile Detention Center, Dog Warden’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.