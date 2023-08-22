Cartwright's trial begins in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The trial begins for a Lima man facing felonious assault, kidnapping, and drug charges.
35-year-old Jacquavious Cartwright's trial began Tuesday afternoon. The charges are partially from an incident that happened on South Union Street one year ago. Cartwright allegedly was physically abusing a woman and wouldn't let her leave the home. When she did reach out to law enforcement, Cartwright barricaded himself in the house, until SWAT was called out and then he gave up. The victim took the stand today to describe her relationship with Cartwright. The trial will continue Wednesday.