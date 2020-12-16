CASA in need of volunteers to be child's voice in court

The need is still there but the number of volunteers to meet that need is dropping.
The number of “Court Appointed Special Advocates” to support Allen County children is less due to the pandemic. Just this year, 300 children who have been neglected and abused and have cases in the court system were given a “CASA” volunteer, but 100 children didn’t receive help. The need for volunteers is important to give these children a “voice” in court and “CASA” officials are working hard to get them.
Sara Heitmeyer is a CASA Program Manager and explains how they are thinking outside the box, “We’re being a little innovative here and we are doing everything completely virtual. So, you don’t have to leave your home at all in order to become a CASA volunteer. The orientation will be online, all training will be online, so we will be there to support you every step of the way but do that as safely as possible.”
There is an orientation tonight, Wednesday December 16th at 7 p.m. on CASA’s Facebook page if you would like to hear more about becoming a court-appointed special advocate. You can also call 567-940-2272 for more information.