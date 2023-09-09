CASA volunteers needed to help more children with their needs in court

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They have been advocating for children in Allen and Putnam Counties since 2009 and are looking for additional volunteers to help more children.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program is through Crime Victims Services and is dedicated to focusing on the best interests of abused, neglected, and dependent children. CASA volunteers are basically a liaison between the child and the courts. Volunteers are paired up with a CASA supervisor and have extensive training before getting a case.
"So it's hands-on skills. The 35 hours that the state requires that you have to do Guardian ad litem work to be the eyes and ears of the court allows you to understand how the systems work. Hands on how the court system works. Hands on how children services works. And be able to do and feel the work prior to actually having a case," explained Abby Hefflinger, CASA director.
There will be an informational meeting on Tuesday, September 12th at their office on North Main Street. You can choose to attend either the 11:30 a.m. or the 6 p.m. meeting in person or by Zoom. For more details, call CASA.