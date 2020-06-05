Casinos, amusement, and water parks given the go-ahead to open in two weeks

Gov. Mike DeWine covered many topics in his Coronavirus Briefing, but notably, Ohio will be seeing nearly the remainder of closed businesses open back up.
Casinos, racinos, amusement, and water parks are allowed to reopen on June 19.
DeWine says these businesses sent him elaborate plans on how to safely reopen and he agreed with them. DeWine also announced the Memorial Golf Tournament sent him a plan and they'll be able to put the event on with fans come July 13-19. The governor says he also spoke with state universities and believes they all will have students on campus in the fall. The state is still working on plans for contact sports and larger auditoriums. DeWine responded to why the state won't reopen with zero regulations and guidelines.
"In the midst of this pandemic makes absolutely no sense," said DeWine. "And in fact, with the virus still out there, with the virus as contagious as it has ever been, still very, very much alive, it would be, on my behalf as your governor, irresponsible."
The governor also discussed testing. They are now allowing testing of anyone with Coronavirus symptoms. Before, the focus was on health care workers and vulnerable populations. DeWine has also had conversations with retailers to have more testing at community pharmacies. Currently, there are 40 around Ohio. To see where they are located, you can visit the Coronavirus website.
Lastly, DeWine addressed the removal of a National Guard member who was found to have posted white supremacist ideology online. They were part of the 100 sent to Washington D.C. earlier in the week. DeWine says although he believes in free speech, those members are sworn to protect everybody. The FBI is handling the investigation. Through due process, DeWine anticipates that members will be permanently removed from the National Guard.
Press Release from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, today provided the following updates.
ADDITIONAL REOPENINGS:
Governor DeWine announced today that the following sectors are permitted to reopen on June 19, 2020:
- Casinos
- Racinos
- Amusement parks
- Water parks
Governor DeWine also authorized the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held from July 13th to 19th.
"In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic," said Governor DeWine. "They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public."
ASSISTED LIVING VISITATION ORDER:
Dr. Acton has signed the Third Amended Director's Order to Limit Access to Ohio's Nursing Homes and Similar Facilities, with Exceptions.
This order allows properly prepared assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities to begin to allow outdoor visitation on June 8. The lifted restrictions do not yet apply to nursing homes.
OHIO NATIONAL GUARD:
Governor DeWine announced today that he has directed Adjutant General John C. Harris Jr. to work with Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath to set up enhanced procedures to ensure that members of the Ohio National Guard do not have ties to hate groups.
The announcement comes after a member of the Ohio National Guard was removed from a mission in Washington, D.C., after the FBI uncovered information that the individual expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment.
"While I fully support everyone's right to free speech, the men and women of our National Guard are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic background, or religion," said Governor DeWine. "Our Ohio National Guard members are in a position of trust and authority during times of crisis, and anyone who displays malice toward specific groups of Americans has no place serving."
The Ohio National Guard and Ohio Department of Public Safety are fully cooperating with the FBI investigation. The Guardsman has been suspended from all missions at this time, and following due process, it is highly likely that he will be permanently removed from the Ohio National Guard.
CURRENT OHIO DATA:
There are 37,758 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 2,355 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,385 people have been hospitalized, including 1,632 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Video of today's full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel's YouTube page.
For more information on Ohio's response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.