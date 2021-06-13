Cat burn victims recover, reunited with owners

A family is reuniting with two of their beloved pets after recovering from major burns from a house fire.
Six months ago, Haley Walters lost almost everything in a house fire, including nine of her cats. Two surviving cats were found, and they’ve spent the past six months at the Allen County SPCA healing from major burns.
Sunday was the day that Walters gets to bring her cats Callie and the newly renamed Phoenix home. Phoenix was severely burned over his whole body, and the SPCA made sure her and Callie would make it back home to Walters.
Walters says, “My cats are my babies. To lose one—especially to lose 9 — but to have this miracle right here back in my household is the best feeling ever.”
If you want to see more about the journey of saving Phoenix and Callie, the SPCA posts updates on their Facebook page.