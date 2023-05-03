Catholic School students take part in workshops teaching healthy life choices during Positive Addiction Week

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Seventh and eighth-grade students learn life skills and healthy alternatives for their future as part of Catholic School's Positive Addiction Week.
Wednesday, junior high students from St. Charles, St. Rose, and St. Gerard attended different workshops that focused on making healthy and safe life choices. Students participated in activities such as golf, and dancing, while also learning how to help their peers with situations including depression and suicidal thoughts. One workshop, held by an instructor from Relationships Under Construction, also focused on the importance of safe sex and how becoming sexually active at a young can change the course of a student's life.
"I hope that the students can think things over for themselves with this information given to them. I want them to know that I'm not here to judge them or tell them what to do, but give them the best information that I can, help them think it over, and miss the mess," said Amber Warren, certified RUC instructor
"She was very open with us and was pretty straight up. She turned stuff into, like a game, and that helped us, like, feel more comfortable with her," said Bella Wilson, 7th grader at St. Charles.
Tomorrow, students will be participating in Real World Real Money as part of Positive Addiction Week.