Cause of death the focus on second day of Convoy woman's trial

Day two of a Convoy woman's trial commenced in the Allen County Courthouse Wednesday morning.
Vicky Shellabarger's trial is scheduled to run the rest of this week. She is facing Murder, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Endangering Children charges.
In May of 2018, Shellabarger’s daughter Madilynn was found not breathing in a Delphos apartment and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The focus of today's trial was on the cause of death. Cynthia Beisser, the Lucas County Coroner, took to the stand to discuss the results of her autopsy on Madilynn.
During her examination, Beisser states that she found multiple bruises on Madilynn's body. Further examination revealed 250 cc's of blood in her abdominal cavity.
The coroner shared that the cause of death was blunt abdominal trauma. She also ruled the death a homicide, and the cause was due to child abuse.
A relative of Shellabarger who looked after Madilynn had her video testimony played. She stated that the night before the incident, Madilynn did not have any bruises on her body.
Allen County Sheriff's Office Detective Mark Baker also took to the stand to illustrate what he learned from his interviews with Shellabarger.
Two of those interviews were played in video and audio format to the jury. In one of those videos, the detective is heard asking Shellabarger about the adults and others who were on scene when she called 911.
When informed of the bruises found on the body, the defendant says that she did not see any bruises before the incident.
Baker asked Shellabarger if anyone who was with her at the time of the incident would have harmed her daughter. She denied each name that was brought up.
Later on in the video, Baker is heard informing Shellabarger about the cause of death and continues his line of questioning.
"We've eliminated all of the adults that could have done this. The only person that we have not been able to eliminate is you," Baker says in the video.
"I didn't do this," Shellabarger said in her reply.
Baker then continues questioning, as Shellabarger continues to deny being involved in Madilynn's injuries.
"Someone who lost their temperament, made a mistake. Who is that someone?" Baker questioned.
The video then continues until Shellabarger ends the interview and leaves the room.