CDC recommends new COVID vaccine

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - The CDC is recommending anyone six months and older now get the new COVID vaccine to help protect against the virus. Doctors say that this vaccine is made up of a different formula than the others.
There has been an increase in COVID cases as we head into fall – which is to be expected. As more people are spending time indoors and kids are back in school. Very similar to how flu season comes and goes each year. And like the flu vaccine, the COVID vaccine is important. Doctors add it's your best defense against the virus. Currently, Moderna and Pfizer have their own versions of the vaccine. But they are both just as effective. And you can also mix and match, as needed. So, if you had a Pfizer vaccine before, it is okay to get Moderna next time.
"The side effects that we can expect to see, very similar to what we saw previously with the other COVID vaccines. So, it's the same kind of a formulation, it's just been tweaked against this most common variant. So, if you had a sore arm before, if you had a little bit of some achiness, maybe a little low-grade fever, you can expect that to happen again," stated Dr. Kristin Eglund, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Eglund says besides getting the vaccine, it's also important to take other safety measures – like regularly washing your hands and staying home when sick, so you don't put others at risk.