Celebrating a Lima woman's 103rd birthday through the pandemic

People from all around the country came to Lima to celebrate one special woman’s 103rd birthday.
Martha Boogher experienced quite the celebration on Sunday for her birthday. As she sat at the window in her first-floor apartment, a line of cars waited to take their turn to wish her a happy birthday.
Family from all over couldn’t miss the chance to see her on her special day, so there were people from as far as Colorado there to celebrate. Although it had to be a Covid-friendly party, everyone made the best of it. There were even games played with the birthday girl.