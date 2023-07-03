Celebrating that sweet treat locally during National Ice Cream Month

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - With the beginning of July, comes the sweet treat of National Ice Cream Month.
According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the majority of ice cream companies are family-owned, such as Wapakoneta's Krave Creamery. Owner Dena Wireman said that between the warm weather, and the festivities of National Ice Cream Month, Krave has seen an increase in its number of customers. In addition to being locally owned, they also make all of their own ice cream.
"I hands-down say if you're going to purchase ice cream, definitely support the locals because that's our livelihood. We're a little bit different; we make our own ice cream here, so anytime that you can support local, I definitely say do that. Ice cream is eaten all year round, of course. Krave Creamery, we are open all year round. It is a comfort food, but it also helps cool people down in the summer, as well, too," said Dena Wireman, owner of Krave Creamery.
Located in downtown Wapakoneta, Krave Creamery is just one of the local ice cream stores that people can celebrate during National Ice Cream Month.