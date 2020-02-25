Celina man arrested on a warrant, had meth on him during arrest

Mercer County sheriff's deputies found meth when they served a search warrant at a Celina man's residence.
38-year-old Kyle Houts was arrested at his Celina home on Monday on an arrest warrant out of Van Wert County. During the arrest, they found suspected methamphetamine on him. Law enforcement asked a judge for a search warrant for his home and they found more suspected drugs and a firearm. His case is being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office to see what charges will be filed against him.
Media Release Mercer County Sheriff’s Office 2/25/20: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced today that his office arrested a local man on drug charges. Kyle D. Houts, 211 East Livingston Street, Celina, age 38, was arrested on February 24, 2020 at approximately 7:06 PM on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County. Upon his arrest he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine on his person. Subsequently, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and received. The search turned up more suspected drugs and a firearm. Mr. Houts was arrested and the case forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review of charges. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Celina Police Department.