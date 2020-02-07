Celina man celebrates his 105th birthday

1915 may seem like forever ago, but for one Celina man, that's the year he was born, and today he is celebrating.
Friends and family from as far as Tennessee traveled to Celina on Friday afternoon to celebrate Charles Borger's 105th birthday. Even Celina Mayor Jeffrey Hazel showed up and presented an official proclamation to congratulate the Air Force veteran's milestone. Along with some neighbors and friends, Borger shared stories on his journey through 105 years, and also the places he has visited.
"I was an officer SEAM repairman and I was headquartered First Air Division in London, England. I was only 20 miles from London see, but I stayed, about every 2 to 3 weeks we would go to London for about three days. We enjoyed it very much, we learned a lot," said Borger.
Borger even let us in on the secret to living this long.
"You know the best thing? Don't die," joked Borger.
From everyone here at Your Hometown Stations, we wish you a happy birthday.