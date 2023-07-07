Celina man loses his life in a single-vehicle crash on I-75

WARREN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Celina man was killed in a single-car crash in Warren County, near Cincinnati on Thursday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Melvin Norton, who was a passenger, died from injuries from the crash. Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, troopers say an SUV driven by 44-year-old Mary Jo Hernandez was driving on State Route 63 when it went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch. The vehicle went airborne, landed on I-75, and hit a concrete barrier. Hernandez was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The crash is under investigation.