Celina Police Department holds press conference on officer-involved shooting

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - The Celina Police Department shedding new light on the officer-involved shooting that left a man dead last month.
During a media conference, Chief of Police Tom Wale detailed what happened on August 25th. He says a vehicle was spotted at the closed Eastview Park around 2 a.m. 24-year-old Corey Andrew and 24-year-old Hannah Pawelski were inside, and the car smelled strongly of marijuana. Patrolman David Powell approached and noticed a marijuana cigarette. Patrolman Justin Rice arrived as Powell was having a calm conversation with Andrew. Powell attempted to issue a minor misdemeanor citation, but Andrew began driving and attempted to run over Officer Rice.
"They're running back to their cruisers, same general direction he was going, but then he just turned back towards the officers. It was a foot or less to striking him, had he not been moving I'm confident this would be a whole different news story," stated Chief Wale.
At this point, Rice fired his weapon as he fell to the ground. Powell also fired, believing that Rice had been struck by the SUV. Corey Andrew was hit multiple times and pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
"It is my belief at this point in time that they followed policy to the T, they followed the law, they were acting in defense of their lives and the lives of one another. My opinion is yes, in fact, they were justified and I believe that is what the grand jury will find," stated Chief Wale.
Pawelski was uninjured, and she told officers that there was a 6-month-old baby in the vehicle, who was also uninjured. Patrolman Rice suffered a concussion and neck injury. This incident is still under investigation by the Ohio BCI and both officers are on administrative leave.
September 8, 2023 Statement from Celina Chief of Police Thomas Wale: Two weeks ago, on August 25th, two Celina police officers found themselves without cover and victims of a lethal threat. The officers responded as trained and with all justification, opening fire upon the threat and stopping the aggression. This ended with the tragic loss of the life of 24 year old Corey C. Andrew.
At about 2:12AM a Celina Police officer, Patrolman David Powell, was on patrol on SR29 along the south edge of Eastview Park when he observed an SUV parked in the park near the pond. The park is closed at night and Ptl. Powell went to investigate.
Patrolman Powell parked his patrol car near the parking lot entrance and approached on foot to investigate. He observed two adults in the vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The pair were later identified as Corey Andrew in the driver's seat and 24 year old Hannah Pawelski in the front passenger seat. Powell noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Patrolman Justin Rice arrived on scene to see if Powell needed any assistance. He parked beside Powell's patrol car and began to approach on foot.
Powell proceeded to ask for identification from the occupants and about the marijuana. The conversation was cordial, however, Mr. Andrew was playing a game on his phone and would not look at Patrolman Powell, produce identification, or hand over the marijuana cigarette which was in plain view of the officer.
Patrolman Powell explained to Mr. Andrew the only thing that would happen would be the issuance of a minor misdemeanor summons. At that moment Mr. Andrew put the vehicle in gear and accelerated suddenly and rapidly forward into the grass. He turned back onto the parking lot. Powell jumped out of the way.
Patrolmen Powell and Rice ran towards their patrol cars, which were near the exit. Mr. Andrew could have navigated around the patrol cars and left, however, he chose to turn back towards the officers. He continued to accelerate hard, spinning tires and driving at officers.
Patrolmen Powell and Rice tried to run out of the way of the 4500 pound speeding car. The officers separated. The car came directly at Patrolman Rice. When Patrolman Rice believed he could not escape, he turned and fired his service weapon at the vehicle. He fell in the process and the vehicle missed him by only inches. (Which his body camera and cruiser camera clearly shows.)
It appeared to Patrolman Powell that Patrolman Rice had been run down by Corey Andrew. Patrolman Powell also opened fire on Mr. Andrew in an effort to stop the aggression.
Only after Patrolman Rice appeared to be struck by the vehicle did Mr. Andrew steer away from him and towards a walking path to make his escape. The suspect vehicle came to a stop on the walking path. Patrolman rice did call out over the radio of shots fired. Ptl. Poppe responded to the scene and took command. The three then had Ms. Pawelski exit the vehicle. She was uninjured and indicated that Mr. Andrew had been shot and there was a baby in the vehicle. The baby was also found uninjured.
Officers started life saving measures on Corey Andrew until EMS arrived. He was transported by them to Mercer Health in Coldwater where he was pronounced dead.
Patrolman Rice did receive serious injuries as a result. He suffers from a concussion as well as neck injuries.
Officers were assisted on scene by Mercer County Deputies and officers from Coldwater Police Department and St. Marys Police Department. We extend our thanks to them for immediately responding to calls for assistance.
I immediately asked the OHIO BCI&I to step in and handle the investigation intro this incident. They responded to the scene and accommodated my request. This was done to assure the public that a fair and independent investigation would be done. Their investigation is ongoing and I cannot comment on their work. I am, however, confident in the response my officers made to protect themselves and each other.
All this being as it is, the Celina Police Department, Mayor Hazel and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and loved ones of Corey Andrew and share in their grief.