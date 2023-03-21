Celina Rotary honors students from high school

Press Release from the Mercer County District Library: March 21, 2023, several students from the Celina High School were the guests of the Celina Rotary Club as the focus of the regular meeting luncheon. Each academic month two students each from grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 are selected as Rotary Students of the Month by the staff and administration of Celina High School. These students introduce themselves to the Rotary members each time and enjoy their “luncheon out.” Once each student reaches their senior year they are eligible to apply to receive one of the four $2,000 Annual Rotary scholarships. Those who choose to attend WSU Lake Campus have an additional $1,000.
As a part of the program, Rotarian Liz Muether presented them with a brief history of the Celina Rotary Club and challenged them to seriously consider becoming a member of a service club in the community they chose to reside in once they enter their professional lives. She reminded them that the Rotary motto is Service Above Self.
Honored were students of the month for March.
Students of the Month for March are:
9th: Lukas LeJeune
10th: Melanie Buschor
11th: Grant Duncan
12th: Lily Westgerdes
Commended Student of the Month for March:
9th: Cameron Wyatt
10th: Carly Smith
11th: Piper Gilliland
12th: James Gray Jr.