Celina School Board to hold off on re-running school levy

The Celina School Board decides to not put their failed school levy back on the ballot in August.
The levy was a 7.9 mill levy for construction of new facilities which would have been a new 7-12 building. It lost by a narrow margin during the primary that ended in April.
Those with the school district say people may not have voted with the changes made to the primary because of COVID-19, and with people losing their jobs during the pandemic, the board decided to hold off on bringing the levy back just yet - but they are hopeful to return it to the ballot at some point.
"It was shared that there are 3500 people now on unemployment here in Mercer County, and about 30 to 40% of those are probably Celina residents, Celina City School residents, so how would that impact the election as well going forth," said Dr. Ken Schmiesing, Celina City Schools superintendent.
"My thoughts are by August we should be coming out of this somewhat, and hopefully by November we will, that’s my hope, my goal that we get this thing on the ballot as soon as possible," said Bill Sell, Celina School Board president. "That way we can replace 60 to 70 year old buildings, and it’s always for the kids, for those students."
The levy failed by a 48 to 52 margin in the primary.