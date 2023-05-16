Cenovus grant to fund invasive species removal at Bluffton University Nature Preserve

Press Release from Tricia Bell, Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio— Bluffton University was recently awarded $25,000 in grant funding from Cenovus Energy for invasive species removal at the Bluffton University Nature Preserve.
Dr. Ben Dolan, associate professor of biology and director of natural areas & plant collection at the University of Findlay, will serve as the project lead. The project aims to protect and conserve natural habitat in northwest Ohio as well as the local watershed.
Removal work, undertaken by Dr. Dolan and a hired firm, will begin this summer and continue through fall 2023. A portion of the project will take place near the entrance to the nature preserve and Augsburger Road.
Cenovus Energy is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company owns the Lima Refinery in Lima, Ohio. The nature preserve, located at the northwest edge of campus, is home to 160 acres of woodland and grassland trails, a riverine ecosystem and a small, lake, wildlife habitat.